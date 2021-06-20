Today is Giulia Stabile’s birthday, the dancer who won Amici 20 turns 19 and celebrated in a very special way: the winner of the talent was a guest of Mara Venier and greetings from the cast of Amici arrived for her .

A birthday really special for Giulia Stabile. The dancer, who won the last edition of Friends, he celebrated his 19 years in the study of Sunday In, where she was a guest of Mara Venier for her first interview on Rai. Giulia it was told in the round but, obviously, some very welcome surprises could not be missing.

Many of the protagonists of Friends took part in a really exciting video message to give her best wishes, from Rudy Zerbi who called her “world champion of funny faces”, passing through the other coaches, Lorella Cuccarini, Alessandra Celentano, who gave her a big good luck for her life, up to her teacher, Veronica Peparini:

“I wish you to become the dancer and the woman you dream of being, as you are doing”.

Friends, Giulia Stabile: best wishes from Sangiovanni

Mara Venier has reserved the best surprise in the finale: also Saint John, in fact, he wanted to be present on this very special day. The singer he shot a video message for his girlfriend hiding in her bedroom to give her best wishes also live on television.

Giulia Stabile he told that Saint John it is found at Rome just to celebrate together: “By now you are engaged at home, as they say in my part!”, he joked Mara Venier. The presenter, then, had some very nice words for Giulia Stabile, speaking of his victory to Amici as a ransom for all the difficulties he experienced in his adolescence: