The Italian-Spanish dancer will join Maria De Filippi’s company and will join the cast of professional dancers for the next season of Amici, a talent won in the last edition by Giulia Stabile. The news, still unofficial, in a recent interview.

Giulia Stable, beloved by viewers of Friends, we will review it again in TV, precisely in the program through which he was able to show his talent in dance to the audience of the small screen.

After the victory of the talent, the dancer would be hired in Charm, society of Maria De Philippi, and will be among the professional dancers of the next edition of Friends.

The news is not yet official

There is still no official news on this professional breakthrough of Giulia Stable, who as a student finds herself in the professional body of Friends.

The news was leaked from an interview for Vanity Fair released with her boyfriend Saint John, also a former student singer and second classified of the same edition of Friends won by Giulia.

Read also: Friends: Giulia recommended luxury?

The article reads that Giulia Stable is currently under contract with Charm, society of Maria De Philippi, and that in the next edition of Friends the public will see her again among professional dancers.

Giulia Stabile, beloved by the public

Giulia Stable is the prodigy that Maria De Philippi he did not want to escape. A dancer who as a pupil, among the benches of the talent, had conquered the public in a transversal way, thanks to his big smiles, his spontaneity, but above all his great talent in dance which led her to achieve the victory of Friends, thus making his dream come true.

The public loved her even more after the birth of the romance with Saint John, singer and also a student in the school of Friends together with the Italian-Spanish dancer, and who is now climbing the charts with her hit Malibu.

As in the most romantic of scenarios imaginable, either Giulia that Saint John they reached the final in talent, winning the first and second place of the twentieth edition, and still remaining together even after the end of the program.