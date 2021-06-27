Home » Tv ” Friends, Giulia Stabile: a fake interview appears

In these hours some statements had been made by Giulia Stabile’s mother who expressed some complaints about her relationship with Sangiovanni. The dancer wanted to deny everything, stating that her mother did not do any interviews.

In the last few hours, some statements made by Giulia Stabile’s mother about her relationship with the singer Sangiovanni had circulated. The two former students of Amici 20, who fell madly in love within the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, continued to meet even outside the talent, presenting themselves to each other even in the family.

From the words that emerged today, it seemed that Giulia Stabile’s mother was complaining about her daughter’s absence, too busy with the continuous commitments that always saw her at Sangiovanni’s side. As you can guess from the quotes, in fact the mother would suffer from the distance from Giulia:

“Taking part in Amici changed my daughter. She is no longer the little girl who left this house a little less than a year ago. She became a woman, but she forgot about me, her mom. He doesn’t call me anymore ”.

Friends: Giulia Stabile’s denial

The references to the story with Sangiovanni also impressed the fans of the Amici 20 couple: Giulia Stabile’s mother, in fact, alleged that the dancer would now always be around with him: “I don’t see her very much. It has become difficult to talk to her, but it is normal and she is very much in love ”.

To restore calm, however, Giulia Stabile took care of it: the dancer of Amici 20, in fact, under a fanpage of the program that had reported the interview with her mother in a post, specified that these were false statements. In fact, Giulia wrote as follows: