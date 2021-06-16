Giulia Stabile, the winner of Amici 20, and Sangiovanni, her boyfriend who is climbing all the music charts thanks to his success “Malibù”, were paparazzi together on a photo shoot. The question, therefore, is only one: are they shooting the music video of the singer’s hit?

Giulia Stabile is Saint John are more and more in love: the couple, born within Friends 20, is continuing to meet even outside of Maria de Filippi’s program and, after the introductions in the family, there is perhaps a new project which involves both of them.

What the two are organizing engaged? The future of Giulia Stabile, who could be one of the professionals of the next edition of Amici, while that of Saint John: the singer has climbed all the music charts with his single Malibu and will soon launch the video clip of the hit of the summer.

Read also: Friends, Giulia Stabile on “bullies”: “Now it’s easier to apologize”

Right on video there are the first rumors: there will be too Giulia? To trigger this hypothesis were some photos taken by paparazzi who caught the couple in a backstage.

Friends: what are Giulia and Sangiovanni planning?

On the beach of Fregene, according to the shots of the paparazzi, Giulia is Saint John they were on a real photographic set: what is it about? The most probable hypotheses seem to be two: the couple may have realized an interview for a weekly and, therefore, she would have moved near the sea to take the photos to attach.

With them was also one of the manager of the singer, an element that could lead to this first hypothesis just revealed. But there is another possibility that is emerging and that would make all their fans very happy: Giulia is Saint John could be the protagonists of the video clip of Malibu.

The presence of photographers and the location summertime have made you think of the classic scenes of video clip summer hits where obviously the beach and the sea cannot be missed. What will the truth be? At the moment Saint John did not leak any clues as to the release of the video for Malibu: as soon as there is something concrete, however, we will know if Giulia will it be there or not!