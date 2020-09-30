Highlights: Maldives thanked India for providing $ 250 million in financial aid

Maldives has thanked India for providing $ 250 million in financial assistance to help the island nation amid the Kovid-19 global epidemic. India is the ‘largest financial aid’ to Maldives to deal with this epidemic. Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid said during a general discussion at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, ‘This global epidemic has underscored the importance of global cooperation. Without the cooperation of our friends and bilateral and multilateral partners in the Maldives, we would not have been able to face this crisis. ‘

Shahid said, “We thank all our partners who generously provided financial support, material and technical support at a time when they themselves are going through a challenging phase.” An example of this is India. India recently provided $ 250 million in aid, which is the largest financial assistance provided by any one country during this global epidemic. ‘

The minister hoped that once the corona virus vaccine was developed, its access to every person would be ensured. The Indian Embassy in Maldives had said in a statement that India provided financial assistance of $ 250 million to the Maldives to help deal with the impact of the Kovid-19 epidemic on the economy. The assistance was given after Maldives President Abraham Mohammed Solih urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help him deal with the country’s difficult economic situation. This financial assistance was provided on the most favorable terms.

Financial support was announced during a digital-medium meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This assistance was provided to the State Bank of India (SBI), Male through the sale of treasury bonds. The term of the Treasury bill for payment is 10 years. The Embassy had said that the Indo-Maldives partnership is separate and unique and has been underscored by the Kovid-19 epidemic. India has always stood by the people of Maldives and its people in these difficult times.



Continuous Indian assistance to Maldives

The embassy said that India has provided continuous assistance to the Maldives during the Kovid-19 epidemic. A team of doctors and experts went to the Maldives in March to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic. 5.5 tons of essential medicines were consigned in April. The Indian Air Force delivered 6.2 tonnes of medicines and 580 tonnes of food items in May.