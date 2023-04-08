The landlady was forced to intervene after the heated argument that broke out during the recording of the evening: what happened

A new evening episode of was recorded on Thursday 6 April Friends of Maria De Filippi which will be broadcast on the evening of Saturday 8 April on Canale 5. After the recording of the episode, some anticipations emerged regarding what we will see tonight. Among the many pieces of news, that of the furious quarrel between a judge and a professor did not go unnoticed. The strong argument between the two forced the landlady Maria DeFilippi to intervene: let’s find out together what happened.

During the match between the team Zerbi-Celentano and Todaro-Arisa there was a furious quarrel between Raimondo Todaro and Michele Bravi. After the victory of the Zerbi-Calentano team, it seems that the former dancer of Dancing with the Stars raised a fuss, sparking the dispute with the judge and also involving some students.

According to rumors, it seems that the discussion between the dance master and the singer was so heated as to require the intervention of the landlady Maria DeFilippi. In fact, it seems that the presenter intervened to resume Raimondo Todaro, whose statements would have belittled the dancer Maddalena and instead praised the singer Angelina.

But what occurred between Raimondo Todaro and Michele Bravi was not the only argument we will see tonight. In fact, according to the advances, it seems that even wax became the protagonist of a moment of tension which also involved the singing teacher Rudy Zerbi.

We just have to wait for the arrival of the episode of Friends scheduled for tonight to find out all the twists that the gossip newspapers are talking about so much. We will certainly see some good ones.