Perhaps because in Ramadan, the memory becomes like a cloud falling down with the sweetness of what it hides in its coat, and faces pop out, pictures float, and names hunch over in the grassy fields of the soul, like the waves of the ocean.

We remember them; So we recall scenes, events, and days that were filled with dreams and hopes, and wishes that were not completed, because the knife of death was sharp to the point of brutality.

We remember them; In front of their eyes their faces appear as extinguished stars, and in their eyes a ray of light shining from afar, as if the mast of a ship crashing into the waves.

We remember them; And while they are at peace, while we are in the noise of our boats, the ticking of the clock indicates to us that life is seasons and streams, and that we are in the fray that the wind throws us into the murky water. Life, as well as tones, pitfalls, repulsions, slips, lapses, delusions, groans, groans, groans, wounds addicted to staying in our souls, and the gallows of joy whose ropes may have lodged at the bottom, and bumps in thick walls, whose bruises are still engraved in the heart dish, and other things. Its color darkened as a result of time obsolescence, but it did not lose its buzz as it shaken the heart, and the soul was worn out, and the head burst openly, but how delicious these temporal dilemmas are when it is related to the smell of people whose conscience paints an image of eternity and glaciation, and they have in the folds of the heart what it says. History has pain, Al-Khater has inspired what can make it into existence as tapestries that bloom in life, and color life brightly despite it being too late, and despite the fading of the palm trunk and the curvature of the branches.

We remember them; So it grows in our lapels and is able to stay, and the wings of flutter rise, perhaps and hopefully sleep all the upsets, and the smile of chance awakens, so that the existence enjoys comfort, basil and spirit of hope, and a gesture that restores things, and encircles the eyes with eyelashes. The sun, and its coat from the light of the moon.

We remember them; In Ramadan, the memory becomes like a comb that rearranges the strands of silk, we remember them, and in the heart their images reside as if they were fins in the depth of the water.

We remember them; And in Ramadan, all terrible things flourish, take off their fuse and glow.