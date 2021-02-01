The four buddies ate 30 kilograms of oranges in 30 minutes to avoid surcharges for overweight at the airport and thus sparked controversy online. Medialeaks writes about it.

According to the newspaper, a resident of China by the name of Wang and three of his fellow travelers were returning from a working trip in the city of Kunming. On the way to the airport, the men bought a box of oranges, but in the end they were unable to take it on the plane.

The front desk staff told travelers that they would have to pay ten yuan (about 117 rubles) for each kilogram of citrus fruits, but tourists found a way not to pay for the excess. “We just got up there and ate everything. It took about 20-30 minutes, ”Wang said.

After that, the men boarded the plane and regretted what they had done, because they felt unwell, and ulcers began to appear in their mouths.

When news of the incident leaked to the media, social media users began to actively discuss what had happened. Some of the readers of the Reddit portal were shocked by the passengers’ trick and remembered the cases when their acquaintances “destroyed” their stomachs by eating large quantities of oranges.

At the same time, others did not believe in what happened at all and considered this story to be fiction. However, there were also those who were glad for their friends, joking that they will never again have a lack of vitamin C.

In September, the Russian woman named ways to reduce the weight of luggage so as not to overpay for the excess. First of all, the girl advised “not to try to move the whole house” and take only the most necessary things, preferably not crumpled.