Giulia Stabile, the winner of Amici 20, said she was bullied during her time in school. To confirm what was declared, a former classmate thought about it who, on social media, revealed that everyone was rowing against her.

Giulia Stabile, the winning dancer of Friends 20, revealed that he had a difficult time in his teens because of the bullying immediately when he went to school. Her laugh, which conquered the audience of Canale 5, was a reason for mockery, as well as the fact that she was so different from the others for her spontaneity and sunshine. To confirm the veracity of Giulia Stabile’s statements, a former classmate.

On social media, in fact, a video made by Riccardo Eustor, who shared his school years with the dancer and who talked about the relationship he had established with her. While claiming to have always been nice to her, the former classmate confessed that for Giulia Stabile it was not easy to relate to others.

Friends: the former partner of Giulia Stabile speaks

Read also: Friends, Giulia Stabile on “bullies”: “Now it’s easier to apologize”

Riccardo Eustor he said he had known Giulia Stabile but that between them there has never been great sympathy:

“Although I was nice to her, I was on his feet. I spoke to him a few times because he didn’t like me. She never came to my birthday because she was always training […]. Now he is really happy, before everyone was rowing against him because no one believed in her ”.

The boy, in fact, revealed that, according to him, many of the insecurities that Giulia she brought with her to Amici’s school derive from the episodes of bullying of which she was a victim in the past:

“A person who came constantly teasing in middle school it is normal for me to be anxious and sick ”.

Riccardo, then, expressed happiness for the goals, even sentimental ones, reached by Giulia Stabile, although several fans of the dancer have raised doubts: did the boy do it just to gain a few minutes of visibility?