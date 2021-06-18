Recently Maria Zaffino, former professional dancer of Amici, had announced that she would become a grandmother at the age of just over 40: a news reported by all the newspapers. In an interview, Maria confessed that if a new proposal from the talent were to arrive, she would not be able to refuse!

The news of aformer dancer of Friends, ready to become grandmother at the age of 40, she had been around the web and had been picked up by the main gossip and information sites. She is Maria Zaffino, former professional dancer of the talent of Maria De Filippi and, as told, her 21-year-old daughter Chiara will soon make her a grandmother.

An announcement that, at the time, surprised her too: “At first I took it a bit like this”, she confessed Maria Zaffino. Now, however, he’s over the moon and can’t wait to be able to embrace hers nephew which, as has already been decided, will be called Leonardo.

L’former dancer, in an interview, in addition to talking about his private life, he also talked about the bond with Friends, a program that has given her so much on a human and professional level. Despite this, however, he is no longer in contact with Maria De Filippi:

“I haven’t visited her since I left. Not for anything, but simply because we took different paths ”.

Friends: Maria Zaffino ready to return?

Maria Zaffino confessed that, despite being now far from the environment of Friends, continues to follow the program with great passion and that, should one arrive call on the part of the production could never to reject:

“Would I go back? I would never say no. If they called me what dancer I would have a bit of anxiety because I am 44 years old. People ask me to go back to dancing, but they don’t understand that the years go by. If they called me what judge I would go. As a teacher, no, I have a too sensitive character ”.

Maria Zaffino, therefore, it would look good in the jury of Friends: after spending about 10 years as a dancer in the talent dance troupe, she would have all the credentials to be able to evaluate the performances of the new students. Who knows what Maria De Filippion hearing these words, don’t make a call to your ex dancer!

