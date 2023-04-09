Friends for the skin: the plot (true story) of the film on Rai 1

What is the plot (true story) of Amici per pelle, the film broadcast tonight – Sunday 9 April 2023 – at 21.25? The film follows the true story of Filippo Laganà, a twenty-year-old boy who is full of life and full of plans for his future. All of a sudden, his life changes. During a vacation in the United States of America, Filippo is seized with severe abdominal pains. Forced to return to Italy, he is hospitalized urgently: he needs a liver transplant. Once the worst is over, Filippo takes back his life that was given to him by a friend he will never know. The director Pierluigi Di Lallo described the project as follows: “The story is drawn from the real vicissitudes of Filippo Laganà who, within a few days, saw his life hanging by a thread. Taking a cue from what happened to Filippo, an attempt was made to deal delicately and lightly with an important issue such as that of transplants, combining it with other fundamental values, such as family ties, passion for life and the desire to plan a new future.” .

What is the disease that struck Filippo Laganà (the protagonist of Friends for the Skin)? The boy had Wilson’s disease when he was very young, and he told everything on TV together with his father, Rodolfo Laganà. The boy was in New York when he suddenly felt his belly swell and his face turn yellow. Then the hasty return to Italy.

“I was in New York and I felt bad – he told Today is another day -. We immediately knew it was something wrong. We managed to get back to Italy, I was with my mum and they took me to the hospital and there they gave me an immediate diagnosis and I underwent a liver transplant. My liver had turned to stone, the organs had gone to mush and the only alternative was to have a transplant. It wasn’t exactly a walk, but I wasn’t scared. I’ve never been afraid. After that, I was scared. Three, four months ago I realized what I’ve overcome. My grandfather, who was a famous surgeon, saved the life of the mother of the doctor who gave me a liver transplant.”

