Best friends: the complete cast (actors) of the film

What is the complete cast (actors) of Amici per la pelle, the film broadcast tonight – Sunday 9 April 2023 – on Rai 1 which tells a true story? To take on the role of the protagonist is Filippo Laganà, the real boy who lived the whole story firsthand. Alongside him Massimo Ghini and Nancy Brilli. But let’s see together the list of actors with their respective roles:

Filippo Laganà: Filippo Lamberti

Massimo GhiniGiovanni Lamberti

Nancy Brilli: Philip’s mother

Carolina Gonnelli as Valentina

Milena Miconi: Philip’s aunt

Giampiero Ingrassia: Agent

Gianfranco Jannuzzo: Doctor

Riccardo Graziosi: Hussai

Claudio Pallottini: Assistant Cook

Alessandra RelmiFrancesca

True story (the disease)

We have seen the cast (actors) of Friends for the skin, but what is the true story and the illness of Filippo? We tell you right away: Filippo Laganà had Wilson’s disease when he was very young, and he told everything on TV together with his father, Rodolfo Laganà. The boy was in New York when he suddenly felt his belly swell and his face turn yellow. Then the hasty return to Italy.

“I was in New York and I felt bad – he told Today is another day -. We immediately knew it was something wrong. We managed to get back to Italy, I was with my mum and they took me to the hospital and there they gave me an immediate diagnosis and I underwent a liver transplant. My liver had turned to stone, the organs had gone to mush and the only alternative was to have a transplant. It wasn’t exactly a walk, but I wasn’t scared. I’ve never been afraid. After that, I was scared. Three, four months ago I realized what I’ve overcome. My grandfather, who was a famous surgeon, saved the life of the mother of the doctor who gave me a liver transplant.”