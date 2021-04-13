Friends, the successful American series, remains a favorite among viewers. To the joy of old and new fans of the show, the protagonists will meet again 17 years after the last chapter.

The long-awaited reunion will take place in a special chapter for HBO Max, so fans are excited to see their favorite characters together again: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey.

After a series of delays, the recordings began on April 5 and ended on April 12. That is, a whole week in which the actors relived old moments on set, shared anecdotes and reflected on their experiences.

The event was joined by creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The chosen set was none other than Warner Bros. Studio 24, in Burbank, where the ten seasons broadcast between 1994 and 2004 were filmed.

The entire cast of Friends will remember the best moments of the series in a special episode that will air via HBO Max. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

What can we expect from the reunion of Friends?

Previously, the production reported that the Friends special will be “a retrospective, and interviews with the cast.” As for the delays to see this on screen, Jennifer Aniston told Deadline that it would serve to make it even more exciting and fun than it would have been.

Friends – official synopsis

The series chronicles the adventures and misadventures of six young people from New York: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey. Despite the many changes that take place in their lives, their friendship is unshakeable in the tough battle to get ahead in their professional and personal journeys.