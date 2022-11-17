American beaten by friends on vacation in Mexico and justified her death by alcohol poisoning

An American tourist who went on vacation to Mexico with friends was found dead in their shared vacation rental villa. The details of the case, as well as the video of the beating of the girl, filmed shortly before her death, are published Daily Mail.

25-year-old Shanquella Robinson from North Carolina went at the end of October 2022 with friends to celebrate the birthday of a friend at a villa in the Mexican resort town of Cabo San Lucas. According to her mother, one of her friends told her about her daughter’s poor health over the phone – he clarified that Robinson had lost her pulse and now they were waiting for the doctor to arrive.

Later, the mother of the tourist called again and was told that the girl had died – her death was justified by alcohol poisoning. The woman remembered that each of those present told different versions of what happened. Later, a video appeared on the network in which a friend brutally beats Robinson, striking her in the head and neck. The footage shows at least two people filming the incident.

According to an autopsy report obtained by Robinson’s mother, the girl died 15 minutes after the video was taken. In the column of the intoxication document, it is noted that the tourist “was found unconscious in her living room”, and also that her neck was broken. In addition, in the paragraph indicating whether the death was accidental or violent, the word “yes” was inserted, but no clarification was chosen.