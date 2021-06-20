Elena d’Amario, Amici’s professional dancer, just turned 31 years ago. Many greetings arrived for her but someone noticed that this was a nostalgic birthday: the dancer recently broke up with Alessio La Padula, who made a “hidden” dedication to her.

Elena d’Amario is one of the professional dancers of Friends: her energy, her talent and her strength are the elements that have always led her to be much loved by the audience of the broadcast, ever since she participated as a student. On June 17, therefore only a few days ago, the dancer has accomplished 31 years old and celebrated his birthday, although some have pointed out that there was a veil of melancholy.

Despite the many good wishes that have come for Elena D’Amario, who shared messages from fans and people who love her on Instagram, the dancer appeared a little melancholy. In fact, his has recently ended love story with the Neapolitan dancer Alessio La Padula and, perhaps by chance or perhaps to send him a message, Elena has published a photo in which Vesuvius is behind him:

“And you will hope it changes somehow but it will never change … That annual sense of melancholy will happen again and again.”

Elena d’Amario: the gesture of Alessio La Padula

Read also: Friends: La Padula and Elena D’Amario already ex?

Self Elena d’Amario she thought about her ex boyfriend, as can be seen from Instagram, also the dancer he had a thought for her on this very special day. Even though the two no longer follow each other on Instagram after the breakup, Alessio La Padula, right on Elena’s birthday, he posted a “normal” story only in appearance.

On closer inspection, in fact, in selfie published there is one hidden dedication on the lips, where Alessio La Padula wrote “Auguri”. The most attentive have noticed this gesture so delicate but also deeply romantic: that between the two the love is not over yet?

Both seem to have nostalgia for what was there, so there may be a return of flame!