In these hours an indiscretion has begun to circulate concerning a former student of Amici: we are talking about Martina Beltrami. According to some fans of the girl, in fact, Ed Sheeran’s new single, Bad Habits, would be extremely similar to a song by the young woman, entitled Lights On.

A few hours ago it was finally released the last single by Ed Sheeram, Bad Habits. The piece, which has already become one hit, was accompanied by a video where the popular singer English appears rigged a bit like a vampire, a bit like a modern joker.

THE fan of the boy are in raptures and they did catch up to the track well 2 million views in less than 24 hours. In Italy, however, the song by Ed Sheeran did argue for too another reason. According to an Instagram profile called “Muflone93_”, in fact the melody he agreements of the new single would recall a song fromformer student of Amici Martina Beltrami.

Did Ed Sheeran copy an alumni of Amici?

To raise the controversy on the new song by Ed Sheeran, strangely similar to “Lights On” by Martina Beltrami, was Muflone93_. The popular social profile has in fact decided to join the two pieces to focus attention on what they really are similar.

Lights on went out last year but, listening a few seconds of assembly, it is clear that there is a common melody with Bad Habits. The Beltrami, which was tagged several times in the post, he in turn shared the movie, commenting on it ironically.

“I feel bad”.

in fact, the young woman wrote in hers stories, incredulous in the face of that similitude. Possible that Ed Sheeran has “stolen” from her? After all, the singer has often said to himself in love ofItaly and it is not from to exclude who is also a fan of Friends and of Maria De Filippi!