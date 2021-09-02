Home » Tv ” Friends, Deddy and Rosa: surprise coming?

Despite the denials of those directly involved, the rumors that speak of a sensational return of the flame between Deddy and Rosa di Grazia, the two former students of Amici 20, do not stop. According to what was reported, in fact, the former couple of the talent of Maria De Filippi may be back together soon!

Deddy And Rose of Grace are experiencing a backfire? Several clues launched by the two former students of Friends 20 they suggested that there might be the possibility of seeing them together again even if they had announced the breakup as soon as the program led by Maria De Filippi ended.

The dancer, after the insistent voices of a rapprochement, confessed that she is not in love at the moment and that she wants to keep her love life private. A choice also shared by Deddy, who never commented on the end of his relationship with Rosa. To argue that, however, the two are hiding something was above all Amedeo Venza: the gossip expert blogger said he was convinced that the two have resumed hang out in great secrecy.

Friends: Deddy and Rosa, is it still love?

There are several sources who say they are sure that soon Deddy And Rose of Grace will give a welcome surprise to fans, revealing that he has found love again. Not only that, yesterday Aka7even announced that cohabitation with Deddy she jumped for work and family reasons. Commenting on this news, Amedeo Venza put forward a hypothesis: will Deddy make room for Rosa di Grazia in Rome?

The rapprochement between the two may have been the work of Aka7even who, a friend of the two ex-boyfriends, could have played the role of “Cupid”, managing to solve those problems that led to the breakup. On social networks, of course, Pink And Deddy continue to keep the silence on the gossip that rages on them.

When will they decide to come out? The fans have never given up and, soon, they could rejoice together with Rosa and Deddy!