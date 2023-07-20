He Friend’s Day is celebrated in Argentina on July 20. every year. The date was chosen by the Argentine dentist Enrique Febbraro, who in 1969 proposed celebrating the first day man landed on the Moon.

Febbraro believed that this fact was a symbol of friendship between human beings around the world, and that it was an ideal date to celebrate the importance of friendly relations.

Febbraro’s idea was well received in Argentina, and quickly spread to other Latin American countries. Today, Friend’s Day is one of the most popular holidays in Argentina.and it is an opportunity to celebrate friendship with family, friends and acquaintances.

In Argentina, the Friend’s Day, July 20, It is celebrated in various ways. Some people throw parties, others go to restaurants or parks, and others just stay home to share lunch or dinner with friends.

No matter how it is celebrated, the Friends day it is an opportunity to show friends how important they are to us. It is a day to thank you for your company, your support and your love.

What is friendship?

Friendship is an affective relationship between two or more people that is characterized by trust, affection, respect and loyalty. Friends help each other through good times and bad, and are always there for each other.

Friendship is a fundamental value in society, and it is essential for the development of people. Friends help us grow, learn, and become better people.

How to maintain good friendships?

There are many factors that contribute to maintaining good friendships. Some of the most important are:

Communication: It is important to communicate with friends openly and honestly.

Support: Friends should be there to support each other in good times and bad.

Trust: Friends must trust each other.

Respect: Friends should respect each other, even when they have different opinions.

If you want to maintain good friendships, it is important to cultivate these values ​​in your relationships.