Cristiano Malgioglio, how would you see him as a professor at Amici? The famous lyricist loved by all ages would really like to follow the young talents in the most famous school in Italy and directed by Maria De Filippi. A dream in the drawer? Who knows if the hostess will give us a little thought?

TO Christian Malgioglio would very much like to be the coach of talent students by Maria De Filippi. In short, it would be his great desire and makes no secret of it: if Queen Mary would ask him very ready to accept the challenge.

Friends, for Malgioglio a transversal affection

The famous lyricist has fans of all ages: there is no doubt that Malgioglio has been loved by several generations who appreciate its professionalism and also “the character“. Fans follow him in his every “adventure”, like that of Big Brother Vip. His songs then immediately become gods catchphrases. While preparing, as Coming Soon explains, a to launch its next summer hit reveals his particular desire.

Friends, Cristiano is “applying” to the new edition

The exuberant Christian Malgioglio interviewed by Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni, he spoke not only of his future projects, but also of the passion for the program of De Filippi, in fact, Amici. A talent that every year produces singers and dancers who take the opportunity offered by the school, to make the leap in quality for their artistic career. And Cristiano said:

“Seeds called Maria De Filippi as a coach of Friends I would accept immediately“.

In short, Cristiano would see himself very well in the role of prof of the singers: he would be one challenge for the artist himself it’s a added value for the programmae for budding young artists.

Friends, Malgioglio: singer and actor

For now anyway Malgioglio has plans che relates to the big screen. The singer indeed will take part to a new film by Giampiero Morelli. The lyricist, in fact, said:

"While waiting to realize the forbidden dream of acting for Pedro Almodóvar and Ferzan Ozpetek, I will do a little thing in the cinema in the new film by Giampaolo Morelli"

It sure is, notwithstanding the interest for the tv and for cinema, the first love by Cristiano stay however, the one against the music. And in fact here it is ready to launch the new music album.