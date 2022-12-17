Without any shadow of a doubt Friends by Maria De Filippi is one of the most followed and popular programs in the world of Italian television. The program broadcast on Canale 5 is broadcast every Sunday afternoon but the evening appointment is getting closer and closer. In light of this, the name of Achilles Lauro as an alleged judge. Let’s find out all the details together.

It will air in a few monthsdate night from Friends by Maria De Filippi. Now the aim of the students is to secure a place to continue the race for victory. Preparations are already underway and Maria DeFilippi is already considering who could be i judges of this new edition of the program.

According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent on the web, Achille Lauro could become one of the judges of Friends by Maria De Filippi. We are currently not aware of whether it is one official news as none has arrived yet confirmation or denial by the program host.

What we do know for sure is that thesetting will always remain the same: Queen Mary will involve a singer, a dancer and a popular judge. However, thehypothesis by Achille Lauro as next judge at the evening of Friends it becomes more and more concrete from the moment in which the well-known singer recently arrived in the Mediaset studio as a singing judge.

While waiting for one official confirmation, viewers of the program wonder who the other judges might be. Many have wondered if he will be present Stephen DeMartino. As is already known, the latter is very busy with Rai programs so his presence is strongly questioned. Anyway, among others names emerged we find Kledi, Anbeta Toromani and Sabrina Ferilli.