The former tissue of Striscia la Notizia broke the silence on the end of the story

After numerous rumors about the end of the love story between Cosmary and Nuncionow there is the official announcement: the two former dancers of Friends of Maria De Filippi they are no longer a couple. To break the silence on one of the most talked about gossip of the month was the former tissue of Strip the News who revealed everything via her Instagram page.

These were the words with which the dancer announced the end of the story with Nunzio:

Well, I take this question to answer because there are so many on this topic. I think that in the slightest part I have to give an explanation. Minimally because I have always and only shown you the beauty on social media. So it’s not due that I have to talk about the ugly, as I haven’t talked about it until today. But I want to clarify that I dissociate myself from any voice that has come out.

Afterwards Cosmary Fasanelli he later revealed that:

Nunzio and I broke up due to differences in character. I think it’s normal at twenty, at a certain point, to understand and make a decision. I mean, there’s no need to make a drama out of it. So I invite you to respect our decision. To respect me and him, so don’t insult. My streak is over and I don’t want to talk about it anymore.

At the moment Nuncio he decided to remain silent and not respond to the words released by his ex-girlfriend. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi will be exposed on this much-talked-about affair.