Yesterday’s episode of Amici’s evening, Saturday 29 April 2023, opened with a dispute involving Alessandra Celentano, Emanuel Lo and Cristiano Malgioglio. The reason for the dispute? Always the same: the fact that Celentano has a tendency to belittle Maddalena Svevi’s talent.

The first test saw Maddalena Svevi and Isobel Kinnear confront each other on the scene of a Marilyn Monroe film. The glove was wanted by Alessandra Celentano who introduced the test with the classic letter to Maddalena Svevi: “I’m making you do accessible challenges, even if with Isobel I could afford much more. Sensuality is important, but it’s just one of many ingredients. If there’s nothing else, that’s a problem. I want you to be more prepared, because not being an excellence in your subject, you have to be versatile. With this glove I will simply have to see a natural aptitude for acting. […] Isobel is complete, versatile, sensual, prepared, certainly not mediocre. For now you are only subjectively sensual and little more”.

Then the intervention of Cristiano Malgioglio: “Mrs. Celentano’s letters are on fire. If these guys are in the evening they are all excellent”. Then, as the teacher interrupted him, she exclaimed: “Love, let me talk”. And Celentano in return: “Love, you can tell your sister, not me”. “He has so much poison inside that I am shocked”, the counter-reply. At this point Emanuel Lo intervened and argued with Alessandra Celentano: “You want to put a thought in people’s heads, that Maddalena can’t do certain things. It is not true. We have seen gloves of excellent difficulty. But what you’re saying? Enough with the sensuality”.