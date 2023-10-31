Through a statement, which was sent to various American media, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlancstars of the series ‘Friends’, spoke out regarding the death of their castmate Matthew Perry, who was found without vital signs last Saturday, October 28, in the jacuzzi of his residence in Los Angeles.

Perry, who was 54 years old, was part of the main cast of the series, in which he played Chandler Bing during the 10 seasons it aired, between 1994 and 2004, which totaled 236 episodes.

YOU CAN SEE: Matthew Perry: what was the last Instagram post of the remembered Chandler in ‘Friends’?

What did the ‘Friends’ actors say about Matthew Perry’s death?

In the statement, the actors stated that they feel devastated by Perry’s death and that they want to take some time before going out to testify publicly. “We are completely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just co-stars. We are a family,” they said in the statement.

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 at his residence in Los Angeles. Photo: Instagram Matthew Perry

“There is a lot to say, but now let’s take a moment to grieve and process this immeasurable loss. Over time we will say more, as we are able to do so. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends and everyone who loved him around the world,” they added.

YOU CAN SEE: Why couldn’t Matthew Perry watch ‘Friends’ after the series ended?

The creators of ‘Friends’ also talked about Matthew Perry

One day after the tragic death of the actor, the creators of ‘Friends’Marta Kauffman and David Crane, sent a statement to cnn, in which they showed their regret and shock at the death of their “friend.” “We will always appreciate the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence that he brought to every moment, not only to his work, but also to life. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a generous and selfless heart… This is truly the episode in which our hearts are broken,” they expressed in the statement.

On the other hand, who also had heartfelt words about the unexpected death of Matthew Perry was Maggie Wheeler, who gave life to Janicecouple in several episodes of Chandler. “What a waste. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short life will live on. “I feel very blessed for every creative moment we share,” he noted in a post on his Instagram account.

YOU CAN SEE: What did Matthew Perry, the remembered Chandler from ‘Friends’, die of?

Maggie Wheeler, Janice on ‘Friends’, also had heartfelt words for her fictional partner. Photo: Warner Bros.

#Friends #cast #speaks #Matthew #Perrys #death #absolutely #devastated