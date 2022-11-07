The singer let herself go to a long cry and wore sunglasses for the entire episode

Over the last few hours the name of Arisa has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers but not for reasons of the heart. During the last episode of Friends of Maria De Filippiin fact, the singer was unable to hold back her tears and let herself go to a long cry after the words spoken by the hostess.

FriendsMaria De Filippi makes Arisa cry: the reason

Guest of the last episode of Friends aired was the teacher Beppe Vessicchio. The musician was invited to judge the singing competition between three students who had to perform on the song ‘Imagine’. Before the start of the race, Maria De Filippi addressed these words to Arisa:

In the meantime, she thinks I asked Arisa to do it herself so as to give an example.

It was not long in coming the response of the singer who responded in this way to the hostess:

Eh so I gave an example to follow or not to follow.

At that point Maria De Filippi intervened by filling in compliments the singing exhibition, to which he addressed these words:

But stop it, but be ashamed! But how can you think that you are an example not to follow when you sing. You’re very good! The cool thing, now I don’t want you to sing. I’m not telling you this for you to sing. The great thing is that you are still afraid to sing. And this does you honor. Because when you are left with the fear, in the work you do, of making mistakes and not doing things well, it means you still have so much to give. The day the opposite happens, it means that you no longer have anything.

At that point Arisa was unable to hold them back tears letting go of a long cry and apologizing to those present for his reaction.