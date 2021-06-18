Arianna Gianfelici is ready to return with a new musical project after the experience at Amici 20. The former student of the talent launched her new single where she was joined by the Neapolitan duo “I Desideri”. The song, entitled “All our crazy love”, has at its center a perfect combination of sentiment and irony.

Though Arianna failed to access the evening of Friends, having been eliminated in an afternoon challenge against Elisabetta, she too then left school shortly after, her talents and talents greatly impressed the public, who became passionate about unpublished of the singer, starting from “Love really“Up to”Something of you“, Dedicated to the father who died prematurely.

What Arianna can do better is to know excite through his voice, which reaches straight to the heart of the listener. His pop soul also clearly emerges in new single.

Friends: Arianna and the collaboration with “I Desideri”

“All our crazy love“, Available on Spotify, represents a perfect combination of sentiment and irony. At the center of the piece, in fact, there is the celebration of‘love, what can be seen concretely in the small everyday gestures, what can sometimes also be tormented and complicated, but which then reveals itself in all its power even in just a glance.

The song has been written by Salvatore and Giuliano Iadiccio de “Wishes“, Neapolitan duo who achieved great popularity with the song“ Made in Naples ”, in which they collaborated with rapper Clementino. Theirs flow and theirs bars will be accompanied by the beautiful voice of Arianna.

For the singer, a former student of Friends 20, the videoclip of “All our crazy love” will anticipate the release of his first album, which is scheduled for next July.