In these days the former student of Amici 20 Arianna Gianfelici is celebrating the release of the new single, made in collaboration with the Neapolitan duo “I Desiderati”, entitled “All our crazy love”. Her fans, however, have noticed that the singer bears a truly incredible resemblance to a famous actress.

These have been very intense days, but also full of satisfactions, for Arianna Gianfelici: the former student of Friends 20, that in the school she had been defended by Arisa, who had appreciated and recognized his great talent, has recently published the new one single “All our crazy love”, created together with the Neapolitan duo “I Desideri”.

The piece has already been available on all digital platforms for about a week, and in the last few hours the video clips, celebrated by the singer with a family toast. Among the many comments of compliments and joy received, however, the singer has noticed that many of her fans are making her notice an incredible similarity with an actress famous. Who is it about?

Friends: Arianna Gianfelici and that curious similarity

The singer, in fact, published on Instagram a screen of one of the messages received from one of his fans: “Hi Arianna, you are very good and in any case you look like Mencia by Elite! “. Arianna Gianfelici also attached to the message a photo of the Spanish actress, born in 2001, Martina Cariddi, who plays the character of Mencia in the successful Netflix production series:

“I get messages like that every day. And I wonder: where do you see it there similarity?”.

On closer inspection, the common feature the actress and the singer is their bangs, cut even and short, with the hair left of medium length, more or less in correspondence with the shoulders: it therefore does not seem a coincidence that many of the fans of Arianna they thought of her when they saw the Spanish actress.

Surely this is the element that has brought fans of Arianna Gianfelici to associate it with Martina Cariddi who, however, unlike the singer, who has intense blue eyes, has dark eyes and, certainly, will not be able to count on a voice like that of the former student of Amici 20.