Albe is one of the young singers of this edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi. The boy finished last in the ranking drawn up by Sabrina Ferilli and his coach Anna Pettinelli decided to warn him about his future at Amici.

As usual weekly i singers Yes exhibit before an exceptional judge bringing cover or theirs unpublished. During the last episode, Sunrises it turned out last in the ranking drawn up by Sabrina Ferilli, and is then automatically finished in challenge.

After the episode, Anna Pettinelli she wanted to compare herself with her pupil who was not satisfied with the result obtained. The singing teacher wanted to warn Albe by reminding him that his experience at talent could be to finish at any time, in case a singer more prepared than him.

Anna Pettinelli warns Albe

Sunrises during the last episode of Friends 21 it turned out the less welcome from Sabrina Ferilli. In addition to being challenged, the boy also had to deal with the disappointment of his singing coach.

Anna Pettinelli in fact he wanted to meet the young singer to warn him, and comment on his exhibition:

“You did adull interpretation, not personal and you ended up in challenge. You made an interpretation that anyone could do. Stay with friends. I want you brave. What is this mosceria? “.

The singing teacher did not hide hers from her pupil disappointment, and then wanted to remind the singer never to take his place in the school for granted Friends:

“If you live in this limbo of indecision you will not go anywhere […] You didn’t give the song a personal touch, you didn’t trust me. If you don’t find the strength to go on with courage or you I suspend the shirt or you I replace“.

Pettineli then tried to urge the singer to commit, and to do not underestimate yourself; Albe, however, replied to the words of his coach a little discouraged:

"I don't want to be like that, I really want to be more confident and believe in myself more […] I think I'm not worth enough and therefore I'm doing badly "the singer replied trying to explain his position and his current state of mind".

What will happen now to Dawns? To find out, we just have to wait for this weekend’s episode.