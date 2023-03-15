Friends, Angelina Mando vents with Maria De Filippi: what did he tell her

Angelina Mango, competitor of Amici 23, indulged in a long outburst in the afternoon a few days before the start of the evening. Mango’s daughter confided doubts, fears and negative judgments about herself to Maria De Filippi. She’s afraid that once she’s out, she might go back to feeling anger towards herself and hurting herself.

“I did well in school, whereas before I was not well. I’m scared of going back to hating myself so much. I am no longer contemptuous towards myself but above all I am angry ”.

And again: “Outside I’m afraid of myself because I’m freer to hurt myself, while here I’m more controlled because there are cameras”, underlined the singer.

Angelina’s outburst suggests previous insecurities, which De Filippi has tried to investigate. The singer did not provide further details and Maria was left with nothing but reassurance.