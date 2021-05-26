The trailer and the first photographs of ‘Friends: The Reunion’ they show that seventeen years are not wasted for anyone. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney cox, Lisa kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew perry Y David schwimmer have reunited for a special episode that will hit HBO tomorrow. The truth is that this reunion was the wet dream of television directors for years. After all, the sitcom was a success that stayed on the air for ten seasons, from 1994 to 2004, leaving a whopping 236 chapters by the way.

Created and produced by Marta Kauffman Y David crane, the series, which soon became one of NBC’s great claims, featured the daily lives of six friends, four of whom shared two apartments in a block located in Manhattan, New York. The story began when the iconic fiction cafeteria, Central Perk, arrived, still dressed as a bride, Rachel Green (Aniston), an old high school friend of Monica Geller (Cox), who had just dumped her boyfriend on the altar. He would end up moving in with Monica, a cook who was fussy about order and cleanliness: the posh, who didn’t even know how to make an egg, thus began a new life. Soon the viewer discovered that Ross (Schwimmer), Monica’s brother, an archaeologist with a repellent speck, had always been in love with Rachel. Their ups and downs as a couple and that ‘We were on a break!’ they would constitute a good part of the plots of a choral comedy in which all the characters ended up finding their niche. The cynicism and sarcasm of Chandler Bing (Perry) was perfectly complemented by the apparent foolishness of Joey (LeBlanc), an attractive and narcissistic actor in search of his opportunity. And then there was Phoebe (Kudrow), an unclassifiable singer-songwriter who seemed to live on another planet.

Among the curiosities of the production, it should be said that although the series was set in New York, was shot entirely in the studios that Warner Bros owns in Bunbark, California, except for the double chapter that takes place in London. In it, the almost complete cast traveled to London to attend the link between Ross and his British girlfriend. That trip also served to open a new plot: the romance between Chandler and Monica, which would last until the end of the series.

On the other hand, the cast knew how to make pineapple. When “Friends” was relatively popular, performers made $ 40,000 per episode. Aniston and Schwimmer had been offered more than the rest of the cast, but the actor who played Ross took sage advice from his mother, a divorce lawyer: “Don’t let them divide you.” So they both proposed that the entire cast earn the same money. Already in the fourth season, they asked to renegotiate up to $ 100,000 per episode and a share in the income of the series when it went to retransmission in 1998. The network threatened to cancel the series and the actors with a strike. They won, of course, and towards the end of the series, the salary of each of them amounted to a million dollars per episode.

Without a doubt, the second season was the most successful of fiction, with an average of 29 million viewers in the US, but all of them exceeded 20 million by far. The final episode, aired on May 6, 2004, was followed by 52.5 million viewers in the US alone, becoming the most watched entertainment broadcast since the end of ‘Seinfeld’ in 1998. It was not, however, the most watched episode of the series. That honor corresponds to ‘The one after the Superbowl’, a double episode belonging to the second season that aired just after the sporting match and that scored 52.9 millionThanks, in part, to the large group of guest stars it featured.

A promotional image of the series.

It was not the first time that fiction had important cameos. Already in the first season George Clooney and Noah Wyle gave the surprise by appearing in the sitcoms as doctors, in a funny nod to ‘ER’. Over the years there would be even more surprising cameos such as those of Bruce Willis, Charlie Sheen, Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Sean Penn, Winona Ryder, Jon Favreau – yes, the person in charge of ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Iron Man’, did Monica’s partner in several episodes-, Brad Pitt, Elle Macpherson or Reese Whiterspoon.

The latter will be one of many guest stars to appear in an unscripted special, in which even the actors will participate in a contest to see who knows more about the series. Among the names that have already been revealed are David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler or Malala Yousafzai.

After the end of the series, it was launched ‘Joey’, a spin-off starring Matt LeBlanc, which recounted Joey’s adventures in Los Angeles, where he continued to try to boost his acting career. Despite the strong promotion that NBC made of the series and a pilot that was followed by 18.6 million viewers, the chain ended up canceling the fiction after two seasons due to its poor results.