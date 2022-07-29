When the time for housework approaches, millions and millions of people around the world are looking for a good reason to arm themselves with sponges, detergents, brooms and rags and take the field firsthand in cleaning floors, stoves, libraries. That extra push today is provided by science. In fact, doing housework is one of the physical and mental activities that can help to significantly reduce the risk of dementia, by 21% according to a new study published online in ‘Neurology‘. But not only. Even those who think they are not cut out for the housekeeping life have hope. In fact, in the list of ‘friendly’ habits of a healthy brain there is also something else: being ‘worldly’, that is, dedicating oneself to visits to family and spending time with friends, and exercising..

The study looked at the effects of these activities, as well as the use of electronic devices in people with and without a higher genetic risk of dementia. “Many studies have identified potential risk factors, but we wanted to learn more about a wide variety of lifestyle habits and their potential role in dementia prevention,” explained lead author Huan Song from Sichuan. University of Chengdu, China. “We found in our study that exercise, housework and social visits were linked to a reduced risk of various types of dementia.” Scientists analyzed data from a UK database on 501,376 people without dementia with an average age of 56.

Participants completed questionnaires at the start of the study, including one on physical activities. They were then asked how often they participated in activities such as climbing a flight of stairs, walking, and playing strenuous sports. They were also asked about household chores, work-related activities and the type of transportation used, whether they walked or bicycle to work. Participants completed another questionnaire on mental activities. And they were asked about their level of education, if they attend adult education courses, how often they visit with friends and family, if they go to pubs or social clubs or participate in religious groups and how often they use electronic devices, for example if they play on the computer, watch TV and talk on the phone.

Finally, the participants reported whether they had close family members with dementia. These data helped the researchers determine if they had a genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease. The protagonists of the study were followed for an average of 11 years. Eventually, 5,185 had developed dementia. After adjusting for multiple factors such as age, income, smoking, the researchers found that most of the physical and mental activities studied showed links to dementia risk. People who were highly engaged in activity patterns including frequent exercise, housework, and daily visits to family and friends had 35%, 21%, and 15% lower risk of developing dementia, respectively, than people who were the least engaged in these activities.

The researchers also looked at dementia incidence rates based on identified activity patterns. And they were much lower for people who exercised frequently than for those who rarely practiced, for those who did housework than for those who did it occasionally, and for those who had daily meetings with family and friends than those who saw them once every couple. of months. “The study found that by engaging in healthy physical and mental activities more frequently, people can reduce their risk of dementia“Song said.” More research is needed to confirm our findings. However, it’s encouraging data that making these simple lifestyle changes can be beneficial. “

The researchers found that all participants benefited from the protective effect of physical and mental activities, regardless of whether or not they had a family history of dementia. The study was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, West China Hospital, Sichuan University, and the National Clinical Research Center for Geriatrics.