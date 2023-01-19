Being antisocial and isolating yourself from others is not convenient and science now reveals one more reason to interact with others. The microbes of health, those that make up the invisible army of the microbiome that populates our body and protects it, are also acquired thanks to social interactions, relationships with partners, relatives and friends. This is the conclusion of an international study coordinated by the Cibio Department of the University of Trento, published in ‘Nature’. In addition to mother-to-infant transmission during childbirth, the authors reveal that ‘another crucial source of health-contributing microbes are people with whom you live in close contact’. The work also opens up the prospect of understanding how ‘enemy’ microbial species are received, associated with the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and other pathologies.

The microbiome is a great ally of health, experts remind. Various researches have shown that it performs fundamental functions, such as guaranteeing the immune system and digestive capacity. However, there is still little knowledge on how the acquisition and transmission of bacteria and other microbes that make up the microbiome take place. The group of Nicola Segata, professor of the Cibio Department of Cellular, Computational and Integrated Biology of the University of Trento and of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan, tried to answer this question. of access to the human body of health bacteria. Eighteen institutions and centers involved worldwide. The first signatory is Mireia Valles-Colomer, post-doc researcher at the SegataLab of UniTrento.

This is the largest study to date on microbiome transmission, the statement said. The authors analyzed more than 9 thousand stool and saliva samples from people in 20 countries on all continents, included in the project which had the objective of identifying how the bacteria of the microbiomes are transmitted between generations (vertical transmission) and between people living closely as partners, children or friends (horizontal transmission). The research confirmed and defined more accurately that “the first transmission of the intestinal microbiome occurs at birth and is long-lasting, so much so that the baggage of healthy microbiome bacteria inherited from the mother is recognizable even up to 80 years of age”. But the analysis also shows that “in the adult population, another channel of transmission of microbes are people with whom you have close relationships, at home” among relatives “or in friendships”.

Scientists then discovered that the oral microbiome is transmitted in a markedly different way than the intestinal microbiome. In fact, the bacteria present in saliva are ‘passed’ even more frequently, especially horizontally, while transmission from the mother is minimal. Conversely, the more time people spend together, the more bacteria they share.

Valles-Colomer, who has traced the transmission of more than 800 species of bacteria, recounts: “We found evidence of a large sharing of the intestinal and oral microbiome linked to the type of relationship and lifestyle. The results suggest that social interactions shape actually the composition of our microbiomes. We have also discovered that certain bacteria, especially those that survive better outside the body, are transmitted much more often than others. Among these are some microbes that we know very little about, so much so that they have not yet a name. This prompts us to study them further because we still have many unanswered questions about the mechanisms of transmission of the microbiome from person to person and how this affects our health.”

“In adulthood, the sources of our microbiomes are above all the people with whom we live in close contact – highlights Segata – The duration of the interactions, such as for example the coexistence of students or partners, are broadly proportional to the amount of bacteria exchanged. In many cases, however, the bacteria can be transmitted between individuals who have superficial and occasional interactions “.

“The transmission of the microbiome has important implications for our health – the researcher points out – since some non-communicable diseases (such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or cancer) are partly attributable to an altered composition of the microbiome. Having demonstrated that the microbiome is highly communicable could lead to consider some of these diseases (normally considered non-communicable) as, at least in a small part, communicable diseases Furthering the knowledge on the transmission of the microbiome can therefore advance the understanding of the risk factors of these diseases and open up, in perspective, the possibility of reducing this risk with therapies that act on the microbiome or on its transmissible components”.