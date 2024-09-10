The sad loss of James Earl Jones shook Hollywood and caused both close friends of the actor and many celebrities who knew him to express their condolences on social media. From Mark Hamill to Colman Domingo all had something to say about the man who voiced Darth Vader in Star Wars.

Through his Twitter, Mark Hamill was very simple, he shared the news from one of the media that announced the death of James Earl Jones and wrote #RIP dad accompanied by a broken heart.

Another actor who spent a lot of time with James Earl Jones was Kevin CostnerTheir relationship dates back to the film “Field of Dreams” where they shared the scene on more than one occasion.That resonant voice. That quiet strength. The kindness he radiated. There’s so much to say about his legacy, so I’ll just say how grateful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams.”

Levar Burton, Known for his role in Star Trek: The Next Generation, he also dedicated words to the voice of Mufasada in The Lion King.

James Earl Jones… there will never be another of his particular combination of graces. — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) September 9, 2024

Lydia Cornell He also used his social media to dedicate a few words to James Earl Jones, with whom he worked on his first film.

Another star, Colman Domingo He also used his Twitter account to dedicate a few words to James Earl Jones.

The films of James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones acted in a fair number of projects beyond what you saw in Star Wars.

A Prince in New York

The Lion King

Our Gang

The Field of Dreams

The Hunt for Red October

Imminent Danger

Patriots Game

The Simpsons

Even during the 90’s and 2000’s he also participated in many television series such as House, Obi Wan Kenobi, Star Wars Rebels and more.

Which production do you remember this great actor from?