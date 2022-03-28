“Why?”. This is the question asked by the friends, family and colleagues of Pablo González, detained in Poland for a month and isolated from any contact with his family or his lawyer. The journalist has been in prison since last February accused of espionage while covering the exodus of Ukrainians.

His closest environment has launched a campaign in order to find answers to endless questions about the reasons for the journalist’s arrest and demand his release. “With the arrest of Pablo, Poland has violated 18 articles of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union,” they allege during the video. “Why has the Polish government arrested Pablo? What evidence is there against him?

Faced with such events, his friends and colleagues have wanted to stand up to give voice to the problem and that their rights be respected, in addition to fighting for their freedom and freedom of information. Xabier Lapitz, Ramón Lobo, Javier Gallego Crudo, Juan Teixeira, Iñaki Makazaga, David Lazkano, Amaia Goikoetxea, Ane Irazabal, Hibai Arbide, Alberto Pradilla, Javier Lezaola, Rubén Ruiz, Javier Morales, Ruth Ferrero and the woman participated in the video. by Pablo, Oihana Goiriena.