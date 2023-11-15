“It was an honor to share the set with you and be able to call you my friend”: Matt LeBlanc’s post for his friend Matthew Perry

After weeks of silence, the first messages have arrived from those who shared unforgettable years on set with Matthew Perry. The first of his colleagues and friends to express his condolences publicly yesterday was Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani in Friends. What the actor wrote.

Credit: mleblanc – Instagram

Last October 28 The whole world, especially film and television fans, learned with enormous sadness of the premature and sudden death of Matthew Perry.

The actor 54 years old he was found lifeless in the swimming pool of his villa in Los Angeles, having died of an illness whose causes will have to be clarified.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on the web in the following hours and days, arriving from fans from all over the world.

Credit: mleblanc – Instagram

There were also many from friends and colleagues in the entertainment world. The words that everyone was waiting for, however, those of the friends who for 10 years have shared sets and unforgettable moments, they had to wait.

It took some time, they had to metabolize the loss first, but in the end they arrived messages by some of the Friends actorsPerry’s friends.

Matt LeBlanc’s post for his friend Matthew Perry

Credit: mleblanc – Instagram

The first to expose himself on social media in this sense was Matt LeBlanc, the Joey Tribbiani of Friends, who published a series of photos taken on the set of the show on their Instagram account.

It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye. The times we spent together are honestly some of the favorite moments of my life. It was an honor to share the set with you and to be able to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I will never forget you. Never. Open your wings and fly brother, you are finally free. Sending you lots of love. And I think you’re keeping the $20 you owe me.

It had also recently hit the news Jennifer Aniston. Not for a particular message dedicated to her friend, but for the voices that talk about her and the great pain she is feeling for the loss of her friend.

Sources close to the actress told the American media that Jennifer has withdrawn into herself and that he lost more than 5 kilos.