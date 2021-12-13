Home » Tv ” Friends: Alex and Cosmary are there any tender?

Amici’s school recently saw the arrival of a new dancer, the talented and charming Cosmary. TO apparently her arrival in the house particularly struck one of the students of the Talent, who according to many would have a crush on her!

Last week a new dancer entered the school: Cosmary. The girl won the match against Virginia, thus earning a place in the Talent. The young dancer seems to have immediately established an excellent relationship with her new roommates, and in particular with a singer seems to have been born a special feeling!

During the last episode, Maria De Filippi has decided to broadcast a very nice video showing a particular change from Alex. In fact, it seems that the singer has completely changed his ways since the dancer arrived, becoming more solar It’s open.

Obviously after seeing the video created by the director both Alex that Cosmary they said they were embarrassed, but they made fun of it.

Alex’s girlfriend gets mad

Obviously the film created by the director must be taken with irony, And lightness, but apparently not everyone has interpreted it that way. On the web, in fact, many have wondered how this video will have taken the current one fiancée from Alex.

According to indiscretions the girl would not have taken the video created for Alex and Cosmary at all well: “Alex’s girlfriend removes the stories in evidence with him“. Moreover, as if that were not enough it seems that the girl also has taken out the follow to Alex.

It seems that between the young singer and his beloved there is something wrong! It will only be about jealousy, or will there be something more? To find out, we just have to wait and see; and what do you think?