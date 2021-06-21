The alumni of Amici 20 continue to travel around Italy to meet the many fans who are passionate about them by following them in the experience of talent. Among these, Aka7even made a stop in the capital, where he lived a very sweet moment with a little fan.

The success continues for the alumni of Friends 20: the talent led by Maria De Filippi this year it was followed by many viewers, who became passionate about the dancers and singers who were the protagonists of the school. In particular, Aka7even he is continuing his tour around Italy where, stage after stage, he met the fans who supported and loved him making him reach the final. Friends.

Yesterday afternoon, the singer made an appointment with everyone at the shopping village of Roman Castle to make “a chat and a photo together”, as he said Aka7even in her Instagram stories.

As expected, to wait Aka7even, that during this week entered the top 50 of the most broadcast songs on Italian radios with his hit “Loca”, there was a great crowd.

Friends: Aka7even is a special fan

Once you get on the stage to greet all those who came to see it live, Aka7even he was the protagonist of a very sweet moment with a little fan. A child, who will have had about 4 years, was invited to go on stage together with the Neapolitan singer and the speaker, who involved her in an exhibition.

With a microphone, Aka7even he crouched on the ground to be at the same height as the baby and together they sang the refrain of the singer’s best-known single, written for his ex-girlfriend Martina, “I miss you”. The little girl, although a little embarrassed and shy, mentioned a few words of the song with a very sweet voice.

“To my instore this also happens! ”, wrote the singer, happy to be able to tear a smile and get excited even with the little ones! “You are giving me wonderful days” wrote the singer a few days ago after being welcomed by his fans at the Milan store.

