What did Aka7even say about Maria De Filippi? Luca Marzano made some revelations not only on the host of Amici, Queen Mary, but also on Fedez. What will the Neapolitan singer who is having an incredible success have said about the rapper? Let’s not forget that Chiara Ferragni’s husband had rejected him from X Factor.

Aka7even He released an interview and spoke not only of Maria De Filippi, but also of Fedez, “responsible” of her exclusion to X Factor. Luca Marzano had tried to enter the program before to present themselves to the auditions of Friends. Grudge towards the rapper? Not a chance.

Friends, Aka7even protagonist in the talent

Read also: Friends, Aka7even and Fedez: collaboration on the way?

Luca Marzano, in Ala7even art, was one of the protagonists of the talent show by Maria De Filippi. His blond tuft he excited, his voice and his songs made people dance as hard as they can. Aka friends did not win, but the Neapolitan singer, released from the Evening, is grinding a success after another and his songs are climbing the charts.

Friends, Aka7 even: “Maria? Like a mother “

In the talent Aka managed to establish gods very strong alleys of friendship, as with Deddy and Tancredi. But great love and help came from Maria de Filippi. A very important presence for the young Neapolitan. And the wife of Maurizio Costanzo, who the twenty-year-old spoke in an interview with Super TV Guide.

“Maria De Filippi was a sort of mother too together with Pettinelli. When I was depressed I would often go upstairs to let off steam with her. His word puts you in a good mood ”.

Friends, Aka on Fedez: “No resentment”

During the long interview Aka7even he also talked about his own elimination for “Fault” Fedez to X Factor. Before participating in Amici, in fact, Luca tried to participate at X Factor, but Fedez eliminated him. Resentment against Fedez? Luca replied:

“I have never felt resentment for the elimination of Fedez. I often found myself talking to my father about that period there, because he would have wanted so much for me to join X-Factor, but I was happy to have gone out to Bootcamps, because I was still immature, and I’m sure if I had continued the path at 16, I would have burned shortly after “. You might be interested: Fedez, repents and asks Michielin for forgiveness

In conclusion, Aka it should almost thank the rapper for having “stopped” him, when it was still “Unripe”, from every point of view, both for the age and artistically speaking. Three weeks ago she asked Chiara Ferragni’s husband of collaborate, and someone accused him of wanting the “ransom”. Luca commented:

“I’m not looking for the ransom. I have always admired Fedez and I can’t stand the fact that they constantly attack him. Artistically, she has a huge history, she writes from God, and her hits are guaranteed, aside from the fact that as a person she is fantastic. I would be happy to work with him ”.

Aka7even, the moral winner of Amici

A incredible success that of the former pupil of the most famous school in Italy, who is climbing rankings and collecting gold and platinum records a go-go. So much has been said in many quarters that he could be considered the moral winner of the talent. Aka replied: