Friends actor David Schwimmer has revealed details about the special issue, which has been postponed for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Writes about this ABC News.

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show, the actor revealed that filming for the new episode of Friends will begin next week in Los Angeles. At the same time, Schwimmer warned fans of the show not to expect to see the characters of the show as they were known before. “I will be myself. I’ll be David, ”Schwimmer said. “We are not in character, we are real people.” In addition, the actor added one more detail: “There is one point that I do not want to give out – where we all read something.”

When asked by the host about preparing for filming, Schwimmer admitted that he could not bring himself to re-watch all the episodes of the series. “I think I’ll have to revisit a lot in the next five days,” he chuckled.

In February 2020, the American TV channel HBO announced the release date for a new episode of Friends. Then it was scheduled for May 2020. The format of the episode was not disclosed. Later, actor Matthew Perry said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming was postponed to March 2021. They started talking about the continuation of the series in 2019, but the actors and directors denied the possibility of resuming the sitcom.

Friends is an American comedy series about the life of six friends. The project is recognized as one of the best in the history of American television in its genre and was awarded six Emmy and Golden Globe awards. The first episode premiered on September 22, 1994.