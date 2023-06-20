Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Actor Paxton Whitehead has died aged 85. © Imago/Aubrey Reuben / Avalon

Paxton Whitehead is dead. The actor has passed away at the age of 85, his son has announced. Numerous US stars say goodbye.

Munich/Arlington – The British actor Paxton Whitehead is dead. He was 85 years old. His son Charles shares that Hollywood reporters the sad news on Monday (June 20) with. His father died on June 16 at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia.

Series star Paxton Whitehead is dead: It plays in “Friends” and “The A-Team” among others

Paxton Whitehead is known for his roles in several hit US series. He played Rachel Green’s boss on the hit series Friends and has also appeared in The A-Team, Murder Is Her Hobby, Law and Order, Frasier and That’s Mad About You, among others . There are also numerous roles in various sitcoms of the 90s. In addition, Whitehead was also very successful on Broadway.

‘My heart is broken’: fellow actors react to death of Paxton Whitehead

A number of fellow actors reacted in dismay on social networks. “It breaks my heart to hear that my dear friend and mentor Paxton Whitehead has passed away,” wrote Jim Piddock.

“I loved him so much. My heart is broken,” writes Dana Ivey: “I have heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead passed away on Friday the 16th. We first worked together on ‘My Fair Lady’ in 1964 and the last time on ‘Importance of Being Earnest’ in 2010 – Friends Over 59 Years Old.”

Paxton Whitehead’s cause of death unknown

His son did not provide any information on the exact cause of Paxton Whitehead’s death. The actor was born in Kent, England, on October 17, 1937 and began his career as an itinerant actor. In 1961 he dared to make the leap to the USA and started out on Broadway. He leaves behind a son and a daughter.

Only recently US actor Treat Williams died after a traffic accident in Vermont. He was 71 years old. In Europe, fans and relatives mourned the loss of “Toni Erdmann” actor Peter Simonischek at the beginning of June. (moe)