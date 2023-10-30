Friends, co-workers, admirers and even the Canadian Prime Minister mourned the death of the actor who played the endearing Chandler Bing in the acclaimed series ‘Friends’ for ten seasons. The 54-year-old artist, who had a history of addictions and constant stops in rehabilitation centers, was found dead in the jacuzzi of his home in Los Angeles, the causes of his death remain unknown.

“Matthew brought a lot of joy to the world, as an actor and as a friend (…) We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” this is how Perry’s family publicly said goodbye to the actor and comedian through a statement published by ‘People’ magazine, in addition to reaffirming to his followers that “they meant a lot” to him.

Although his former co-stars on ‘Friends’ – Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow – have not, so far, spoken publicly about Perry’s death, the creators of the sitcom quintessential American already extended their condolences to the actor’s family through a joint statement.

“We will always appreciate the joy, light, and blinding intelligence he brought to every moment, not only in his work, but in life. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a generous and selfless heart,” said Marta Kauffman and David Crane, creators of the series, along with its executive producer, Kevin Bright.

The appreciation for the actor from the legendary series was also expressed this Sunday by many of his followers, who came to leave bouquets of flowers in front of the apartment where ‘Friends’ was developed, in New York.

FILE – Matthew Perry, from left, Courteney Cox Arquettte, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc of the television series “Friends” arrive for NBC’s 75th anniversary event on May 5, 2002 in New York. ©AP/Tina Fineberg

Impact outside Hollywood

Away from the spotlight of the screens, other personalities have also joined in mourning Perry’s death. The British singer Adele made reference to the actor’s death, remembering the happiness that Chandler’s character conveyed to her when she saw him on the small screen, and called Perry “the best comic actor of all time.”

“I just want to say how much I like what he did for us (…) I will remember that character for the rest of my life,” mentioned the award-winning performer and composer during one of her concerts in Las Vegas.

In a surprising tribute, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, showed his solidarity with the artist’s loved ones, describing his death as “impressive” in addition to thanking him for all the “laughter” he would have caused him in life. Trudeau and Perry went to the same elementary school in Canada.

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023



“I will never forget the games we played in the schoolyard and I know that people around the world will never forget the joy he brought them,” the Canadian president wrote on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The causes of his death, still unknown

After the Los Angeles Police Department reported that Perry was found lifeless in his jacuzzi, the city’s fire department revealed more details about the deadly scene, although they also explained that the causes of his death will hardly be studied by the police. forensics and medical staff.

“A passerby had pulled the man’s head above the water and brought him closer to the edge and firefighters pulled him out of the water upon arrival,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott told Reuters news agency. . Scott confirmed that Perry was already deceased by the time he was found by rescue officials.

Matthew Perry experienced a long struggle with addiction. As he explained in his book ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’, Perry would have gone through multiple medical institutions in order to overcome his addictions, including a crisis while he was still actively part of the recordings of ‘Friends’ . According to the actor, he had been sober for 18 months.

With Reuters and AP