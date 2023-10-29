The remembered ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry He died, according to TMZ. Apparently, lifeguards found him drowned in his jacuzzi; However, the exact reason for his death has not yet been determined. Actors and well-known Hollywood figures said goodbye to him on his Instagram account, with emotional words.

Matthew Perry as Chander Photo. screenshot from ‘Friends’.

What did Matthew Perry die from?

Matthew Perry won the hearts of millions of fans by playing Chandler Bing on the show ‘Friends’. Unfortunately, he was reported as died this October 28. The actor would have been found dead in the jacuzzi of his house, Therefore, it is presumed, would have drowned. On the other hand, the North American media ‘The New York Post’ maintained that they received an emergency call for an apparent heart attack.

Figures and followers say goodbye to Matthew Perry. Photo: Instagram capture.

However, despite the fact that many remember him for his memorable role in ‘Friends’, Perry starred in other television shows over the years, such as ‘Boys Will Be Boys’, ‘Growing Pains’, ‘Silver Spoons’, ‘Charles in Charge’, ‘Sydney’, ‘Beverly Hills’, ‘Home Free’, ‘Ally McBeal’, ‘The West Wing’, ‘Scrubs’ ‘, ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip’, ‘Go On’, ‘The Odd Couple’ and others.

What role did Matthew Perry have in ‘Friends’?

Matthew Perry gave life for several years to Chander Bing in ‘Friends’. The paper of Perry in the series he was so transcendental that, despite having recorded other television hits, many remember him for his performance in the aforementioned program. Chandler was a young man who avoided commitment and melancholic moments. Finally, the character married Monica, Ross’s sister.

