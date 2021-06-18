Everything is ready for Battiti Live, the summer concert that gives space to this year’s catchphrases and hits, which will once again be conducted by Elisabetta Gregoraci. There could be something new in the dance troupe: according to some rumors, in fact, Tommaso Stanzani, former Amici 20 dancer, could be among the professionals.

Live beats he’s about to leave. The great summer event that gives space to the catchphrases and summer hits is ready to start again this year: the showgirl confirmed to run Elisabetta Gregoraci, which will be accompanied on this adventure by Alan Palmieri.

The event will take place in five evenings (on 25, 27 and 29 June and 1 and 3 July) and will be live from the Aragonese Castle of Otranto on Radio Norba and Norba Tv, since it is the same broadcaster that organizes the concert. In the cast of this event, however, there will be an old acquaintance of Friends 20.

The dancer Tommaso Stanzani, former ice skater and today at the center of gossip for his dating with Tommaso Zorzi, was inserted in the dance troupe who will dance on stage together with the great artists of the music world during Battiti Live.

Friends: Tommaso Stanzani is back on TV

After the experience in the talent led by Maria De Filippi, where is it Tommaso Stanzani was much loved by the public, who had raised a real protest after its elimination, considered universally unfair, there will be a new opportunity in TV for the dancer followed by Alessandra Celentano.

Live beats, starting in mid-July, it will air on early evening also on Italy 1 (with reruns also on Mediaset Extra and on Italia 2): all the passionate fans of Friends, therefore, they will have the opportunity to see their favorite on stage. Among the many names that will take the stage and that Tommaso Stanzani will flank, there will be Fedez, Emma Marrone, Irama, Annalisa, Michele Bravi and Jake La Furia.

A really important experience for Tommaso Stanzani who in these days is taking the final exam: after putting aside the books and the pre-exam anxiety, the dancer then he will pack his bags ready to go to follow the Battiti Live in dance troupe Puglia.