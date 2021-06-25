In the last few hours, the official videoclip of the first single launched by Andrea Damante with Warner Music Italia, “Understatement pt. 1 ”, surprisingly, one of the protagonists of the video is a former competitor of Amici, the singer and rapper Biondo. With him also a very well-known face on Tik Tok.

Andrea Damante launched the new single, the first made since the former tronista of Men and Women is under contract with Warner Music Italia, entitled “Understatement pt 1“: The piece was already available on all digital platforms for a few days, but the video clip official of the song.

The song’s voice is that of Brigetta Truitt, one of the most promising pop artists on the international scene: a collaboration that for the moment is proving to be a winner, given that the piece is becoming a lot popular on the web, applying to become one of the soundtracks of summer 2021.

In video clips, then, as announced, there were two surprises for the younger audience.

Friends: Biondo is the protagonist of Damante’s videoclip

The male protagonist of the passionate and tormented love story told in the song, and consequently also in the video clip, is Blond, an old acquaintance of Friends. The singer and rapper had been one of the contestants of the seventeenth edition of the talent show hosted by Maria De Filippi and he had reached the evening in the ranks of the white team, where there was also the singer Emma Muscat, with whom he had a long relationship.

After signing a contract with Sony and also releasing his first album, Blond also appeared in one of the episodes of the television series broadcast on Rai 1 “Che Dio c’aiuti”, so it is not the first time that the singer has tried acting. At his side, in the video clip for “Undestatement pt. 1 “appears Giorgia Malerba, tiktoker born in 1999.