LDA the young singer of Amici continues to grind hits, apparently the boy also has the support of a former competitor of the talent show hosted by De Filippi. But who will be the former student cheering for him?

LDA is one of the more competitors appreciated of this edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi. After the numerous criticisms receipts and the attacks Luca D’Alessio, aka LDA, managed to show everyone his talent and to be appreciated.

In fact, initially, many attacked the singer, accusing him of being recommended, and to have a place in the prestigious school only because he is the son of the well-known Gigi D’Alessio. Luca, however, did not allow himself to be discouraged and proved his point day after day talent and yours gifts.

Now, LDA is one of the most loved songwriters of the school, and recently also a former pupil of the talent show revealed to do the cheer for him. But who will it be?

Alberto Urso cheers for LDA

An ex winner from Friends revealed in a recent interview with SuperGuida TV about doing the typhus for LDA. Alberto Urso in fact, he explained that he liked the singer very much and openly revealed that he is rooting for him; bluntly, the singer admitted:

“Cheering for LDA even if they are all good. I like LDA so much then he is the son of Gigi D’Alessio who for me is a brother, an uncle. I cheer for him ”.

We do not know if LDA knows that Urso is cheering for him, but he would certainly be thrilled to find out that the former winner of all the singers in this year’s competition has expressed his opinion. preference just for him.

Now, we just have to continue following the path of LDA and find out which others successes will be able to score. And to you like LDA? Who do you do the for typhus?