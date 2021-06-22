In the last few hours Marco Mengoni has released the video clip of his latest single “Ma stasera”, which comes after a period in which he had been away from the music scene. Surprisingly, in the video there is one of the former Amici 20 dancers, who not only danced but also created the choreography.

The alumni of Friends 20 continue to be great protagonists in the entertainment world: i singers who made it to the finals are climbing the charts of the summer hits, starting with Saint John that with his “Malibù” has created a real catchphrase, but also for the dancers Important opportunities are emerging.

News of a few days ago, Tommaso Stanzani will be part of the dance troupe of Battiti Live, which will also be in Puglia this summer with the conduct of Elisabetta Gregoraci.

Yesterday, however, surprisingly, another former dancer revealed that he had participated in an important project. It is about Samuele Barbetta who, through his Instagram profile, had warned his fans, announcing that “Today at 2 pm something comes out!”.

Friends: Samuele Barbetta in Mengoni’s video clip

Samuele Barbetta, one of the most talented and particular dancers of the latest edition of Friends, it was in fact the protagonist of the new video clip of Marco Mengoni. The singer, who had taken a break from the music scene, is back with his new single “But tonight“, In whose video Samuele Barbetta appears.

Not just the dancer of Friends is the protagonist of the video clips, but, once again, Samuel he has also shown his great talent as choreographer: it was he who devised the passages which he then interpreted. Already in his path in talent Samuel he had made it clear that being a choreographer could be his path and this occasion seems to confirm it.

An important recognition for its qualities which, perhaps, could also be able to mitigate those insecurities of which he was spokesman for Friends, where he had repeatedly expressed the feeling of being “inferior” to his companions. Now once again Samuel proved its uniqueness.