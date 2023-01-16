Friends 22, Valeria Mancini speaks: “I’ve never snorted anything”

What did six kids from Amici di Maria De Filippi’s school do on New Year’s Eve? One of the girls involved in the events, competitor of the Canale 5 talent show, later eliminated, intervened on the “nutmeg” issue.

Valeria Mancini, aka Ghera, clarified on Instagram: “In my life I have never snorted anything, much less nutmeg”, he wrote on the social network. And yet, that the boys were able to sniff nutmeg on the night of December 31st is the most accredited hypothesis. If inhaled in good quantities, in fact, the spice can have an amazing effect, like LSD.

According to other rumors, however, the hypothesis is advanced that the six boys made themselves tattoos. Whatever the truth, Maria De Filippi and the production have preferred not to provide excessive details on the matter, limiting themselves to punishing the competitors involved.