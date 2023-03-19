As you know, ad Friends the challenge is not only among the students. Often, the teachers involved, established professionals and with very different characters, they pull out their nails and teeth. That’s exactly what happened already during the first evening of the evening, when two first strikers like Lorella Cuccarini And Rudy Zerbi they had a heated spat.

The reason for the dispute dates back to a few days ago, when, just after the presentation of the teams, Rudy Zerbi and his singers did a ‘briefing’ on the rival students. At that moment the radio producer’s worst words were towards NDG, Nicolo De Girolamo , student of Lorella Cuccarini. In that circumstance, the professor, in no uncertain terms, had defined him “ a crasher al Serale”, that is, that he didn’t deserve to be there.

The quarrel

Lorella Cuccarini followed these words. Yesterday evening, during the episode, the singer and dancer answered Zerbi’s statement with the tip of a foil. “Rudy, I just wanted to tell you that there’s no crasher here – said piccata Cuccarini -. Every now and again you shouldn’t insult your intelligence, because, I don’t know if you know, but if these guys are here it’s because they got an average of 8 from all the teachers. You can make all the criticisms you want, but you cannot say of a person who has earned the evening that he is a crasher, you cannot afford it! Zerbi, of course, responded in kind: “A person who doesn’t take his own responsibilities is speaking… It’s very easy to make these speeches when you spend a whole year paying compliments and not sending anyone home – said Zerbi, sharp as ever -. It’s all very easy, take your responsibilities because you never have and you still don’t”.“I have taken my responsibilities – replied Cuccarini – but you cannot expect your yardsticks to be mine: you are you, I am me”. The best answer, however, comes from the NDG itself, Nicolo De Girolamo: “If I can say one thing: the crasher is the one who has the most fun at parties in the end!”.