The new edition of Amici is about to start again. After many indiscretions, which had anticipated the start of the talent by mid-September, the official date has finally arrived: the program conducted by Maria De Filippi will start on Saturday 18 September on Canale 5.

The time has yet to be defined, but the appointment with the passionate audience of the talent is fixed:

“It’s official! From Saturday 18 September on Canale 5 Amici returns. Who will be the new students? ”.

Many gods appear in the promo launched talents of the last edition, from Aka7even and Sangiovanni, passing through Martina and Rosa di Grazia and reaching the winner Giulia Stabile: who will follow in their footsteps in the next edition?

Amici 21: everything is ready for the new students

As for the coaches of Friends 21 everything seems to have been defined: with Arisa’s farewell, Lorella Cuccarini will move to the singing chair, while Raimondo Todaro will join the dance teachers. For the latter, official status is still awaited but, given the tweets exchanged with Alessandra Celentano, her presence seems to have been done.

After the announcement of the departure date arrived on the official profiles of Friends, some of the alumni wanted to leave a good luck to those who come after them. The dancer Javier Rojas, protagonist of Amici 19, commented with the emoticon of a four-leaf clover, thus wishing good luck to all future students of the talent.

More fun, however, Aka7even who, recalling one of the episodes that went viral during the last edition and of which he was the absolute protagonist especially on social media, making everyone laugh: