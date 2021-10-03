In Amici’s school, the first love of this edition seems to have already blossomed. The protagonists of the flirtation would be the dancer Carola and the singer Luigi: even if the two have not confirmed, in the studio everyone has noticed this harmony. A “mess”, so defined by Raimondo Todaro, which could give emotions!

To Friends 21 the first pair? The gossip was launched after the episode of the talent led by Maria De Filippi aired this afternoon. During the performances of the students, in fact, there was talk of a possible “mess” between two of the school boys. We are talking about Carola Puddu and of Luigi Strangis, one of the singers of Anna Pettinelli’s team, who even today confirmed the shirt for him.

Carola, on the other hand, had to face the challenge with a dancer proposed by Veronica Peparini. Before knowing the verdict, Maria De Filippi he asked Luigi, sitting in her seat waiting to know if the dancer would be confirmed, what she was thinking: “I hope it goes well for Carola “, the singer said with a smile. “But go? I had no doubts! ”, De Filippi replied, implying that there was something underneath.

Friends 21: “mess” between Carola and Luigi?

Immediately after, therefore, he intervened Raimondo Todaro who tried to investigate, not without launching a small provocation against the teacher Alessandra Celentano:

“They asked us something with the Celentano teacher who, even though she is a serious person, immediately asked me if there was a mess! “.

There Celentano he immediately corrected his shot, underlining that he had spoken of a possible “sympathy” between the two students. Carola and Luigi, without intervening in the debate, showed a complicit and amused smile. “Let’s say that there is esteem!“, Thus concluded the matter Maria De Filippi, trying to relieve the two boys of embarrassment.

It seems certain, however, that a beautiful harmony has been born between the dancer and the singer: will the two give some nice emotion to the audience of the talent?