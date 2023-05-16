Here are all the prizes awarded to the finalists of Amici 2023

Without a shadow of a doubt,”Friends” is one of the most loved and followed programs in the world of Italian television. Mattia won this 2023 edition. However, the other finalists also received several awards. Let’s find out all the earnings together.

During the finals of Friendsit wasn’t just Mattia who received the winner’s prize. In fact, to others as well finalists some have been assigned accolades very important.

For example, Isobel Kinnear received the Tim award which has a value of 30,000 euros. Instead, Angelina Mango won the radio award and Wax the Oreo award both of 20,000 euros.

Furthermore also Marlu has decided to reward the finalists of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi for their skill and talent by making available 7,000 euros for each:

With your determination and your talent you made it to the final. Precisely for this reason Marlù who believes in your dreams wants to support you even after this journey. We deliver €7,000 with the wish that you can make your dreams come true in the future, keep dreaming with Marlù.

It’s not all. Angelina Mango was also awarded by the dancer, choreographer, screenwriter and artistic director of Amici, Stéphane Jarny with the Critics Award well 50,000 euros. These were the words of gratitude from the singer: